After a hard-fought crossover series that ended 3-3 with Wisconsin, the Michigan Wolverines seemed to be getting a break by moving onto the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Badgers have taken a step back since then, but Nebraska has certainly been worse; unfortunately, Big Ten realignment is ending this pairing halfway through the cycle.

Saturday will be the final crossover contest between these blue bloods, with divisions ending after this season. Michigan came from behind to win a close one in Lincoln two years ago, while last year’s uncompetitive game in Ann Arbor was very forgettable. This weekend might not play out too differently, which would be just fine with the visitors.

Like last week, this will again be the Wolverines’ “toughest” opponent of the season thus far, with the Cornhuskers coming in 10 spots higher (59th) per SP+ than Rutgers. Most of that difference is due to a defense that falls in the top 30 nationally, though this is a matchup that still skews heavily towards the the Wolverines.

This is a nice ramp-up as the season builds toward a punishing November, with back-to-back road contests against Big Ten West opponents that are beatable but not pushovers. Still, the biggest test remains seeing how Michigan looks compared to national expectations, as the actual outcome of the game itself does not grab the headlines.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-1)

Date & Time: Saturday, Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

TV/Streaming: FOX

Offense: Physicality and finesse

Last year’s contest saw Blake Corum run for 162 yards on a whopping 28 carries as Michigan was content to wear down the Husker defense in the miserable weather, logging 49 rushes to just 20 passes. It should be a bit more of a challenge this year, as the Wolverines are still getting the ground game up to speed and Nebraska entering the weekend with the second-best yards-per-carry average in the country at just 1.83.

It has been tough sledding for the Michigan rushing effort this season, so taking on an improved Huskers front will be a good test. The offensive line — specifically the tackles — have been below expectations, but there is no way Jim Harbaugh is going to shy away from this aspect of the offense despite early hiccups. Corum and Donovan Edwards need to get going eventually, and maybe this is the right type of environment to do so.

One thing that worked against Rutgers was the deployment of J.J. McCarthy in the run game, and it will be interesting to see if that continues. Harbaugh has been hesitant to risk his quarterbacks in the past, but there is no denying this is a key part of the Michigan offense in 2023. That being said, Nebraska has not been as impressive against the pass, and after a bounce-back week from McCarthy, expect to see another efficient day through the air.

Defense: Contain and swarm

The Cornhuskers come into this game 127th in the country in passing yards per game, with just five passing touchdowns (to four interceptions) on the season. Whether Jeff Sims is healthy enough to return or Heinrich Haarberg gets another start, no Nebraska quarterback is going to really challenge a now-healthy Michigan secondary through the air.

Meanwhile, Nebraska ranks sixth in rushing output, but this relies heavily on the quarterbacks. With Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson both requiring surgery, the running back duties now fall on Anthony Grant, who does average over five yards a carry, but is not necessarily the fiercest option. The Cornhuskers will lean on Grant and Haarberg (or Sims) to grind their way down the field on the ground, which is a tough ask in this matchup.

The only way Nebraska makes this work is through some creativity. The Michigan defensive front has been strong against the run, so having the quarterback bring some variety is the home team’s best shot at moving the ball. Expect the Wolverines to be on the lookout for the quarterback draws and on alert for scrambles, which are likely the big threat for chunk plays.

A ground-based mission

As is the case for most of the schedule, Michigan is the much better team and should be able to win comfortably by playing its game. This might look like non-flashy offense and a cushioned defense, but against a team like Nebraska that should be more than enough. This is a Big Ten contest — and on the road — so this is not a game to overlook, but it is hard to see the Wolverines too fearful heading into the weekend.

The Cornhuskers sit 85th on offense per SP+ and look extremely one-dimensional. When forced to throw, the odds of a big gain are probably no better than an interception. Given Nebraska’s heavy reliance on the run, this could be a fun revenge game for Ernest Hausmann. The transfer linebacker is enjoying a nice start to life in Ann Arbor and should get a chance to cancel out some of his old buddies.

Knock on wood, but this could be the first time Michigan actually covers the spread. It might take throwing a bit to open things up the run game, but at the end of the day I think Corum and the offensive line will be just fine. I can envision Nebraska sustaining many long drives, so even with the new clock rules, the Wolverines will have enough time to put up some points, even against a decent defense.