Survey Results: Michigan’s breakout player so far this year goes to...

The Michigan Wolverines hit the road for the first in 2023 tomorrow when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. But before we get to the game, we have to get to the results from this week’s Reacts Survey!

Earlier this week, we asked you who you think the breakout player so far this season is for the Maize and Blue. There are plenty of choices, but the majority of voters — 65 percent, to be exact — went with sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. After him, the vote was pretty even, with 16 percent going with Keon Sabb, nine percent choosing Semaj Morgan, six percent picking Josh Wallace, and four percent voting for Quinten Johnson.

Next, we asked you about college football at large. Michigan has looked pretty good, for the most part, but so have some other teams around the country. If you couldn’t pick Michigan, which team would you qualify as the top team in the nation? The vote on this one was pretty split, as 43 percent of respondents chose Georgia, while 34 percent picked Texas, 20 percent went with Florida State, and only three percent chose Ohio State.

Michigan is 0-3-1 this season so far against the spread. With this game’s spread only 18 points, the lowest of the season for the Wolverines, fans are a bit more optimistic this week than in past weeks regarding Michigan’s chances of covering the point spread. In fact, 70 percent believe the Wolverines will FINALLY cover the spread for the first time this year.

How did you vote this week? Do you agree with the majority of our voters? Let us know down in the comments!

