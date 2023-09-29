Takeaways from Jeff Goodman’s Michigan preview in CBB Almanac

Practice kicked off earlier this week for the Michigan men’s basketball team, and to say the expectations for this season are lower than the last would be an understatement.

The CBB Almanac came out earlier this month, and basketball analyst Jeff Goodman picked the Wolverines to finish 10th in the Big Ten after losing their top three scorers from last season.

We’ll have plenty of preview coverage for the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball teams on the way, and let’s kick off that coverage with some takeaways from the Michigan portion of the Almanac.

Replacing Hunter Dickinson

It will be a tall task for the Wolverines to replace Hunter Dickinson, the leading scorer and rebounder for Michigan over the last three seasons. As I laid out in this article, Goodman says Michigan will have to replace him by committee at the center spot.

“Look for Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua and heralded high school recruit Tarris Reed Jr. to get the bulk of the minutes up front at the 4 and 5 spots. The 6-9 Nkamhoua was one of the more sought-after players in the portal, and he’s a versatile forward who spent four years racking up 87 wins in Knoxville. (Reed will) almost certainly start at the 5, and while he won’t provide the offensive firepower of Dickinson, he could be an upgrade on the defensive end as he’s a big-time shot-blocker and rim protector.”

It’s not realistic to expect Nkamhoua or Reed to replace Dickinson’s production alone. But when you factor in that solid duo and contributions from Will Tschetter and Lee Aaliya, the Wolverines will still be decent at the center spot.

“We’re going to be a lot more balanced,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said to Goodman. “But that could be a positive.”

Lots of praise for Nkamhoua

On paper and watching the tape, Nkamhoua is the best player Michigan landed from the portal, and Goodman and the rest of the Almanac are high on him.

He’s the only Michigan player listed on the top-100 list, coming in at No. 49. Goodman also picked him as Newcomer of the Year in the conference, and he’s the first player mentioned in the X-Factor section of the Michigan preview.

Nkamhoua is a solid player who showcased his talents on both ends at Tennessee, but as Goodman touched on, Michigan may need him to be the guy to close out games. It’s just a matter of seeing if he’s ready for that.

“Nkamhoua has the upside to move the needle in a major way. However, he has to go from just a nice, solid player — which he was at Tennessee — to someone that Michigan can rely on consistently. The best version of the Wolverines involves running plays for Nkamhoua in key situations and allowing him to become one of the better forwards in the Big Ten, and maybe even the country.”

In the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, Tennessee beat Duke as Nkamhoua tied his season-high of 27 points. If the Wolverines get that version on a consistent basis, they may be able to win a couple of games they aren’t favored in.

Need to get better at closing out games

The biggest argument Goodman makes for Michigan being closer to the bottom of the conference than the top is its inability to close out close games. Even with an All-American center and two first-round picks in their closing group, the Wolverines were a mind-numbing 4-13 in games decided by six points or less.

“We have to be better in those situations,” Martelli said to Goodman. “We have to find a way to win those games.”

Michigan has to find an answer in these situations. Nkamhoua could be that guy late in games, but if sophomore point guard Dug McDaniel takes a leap, he may be the player Michigan wants to have the ball at the end of games.

I agree with Goodman the most about the point below: Michigan needs to better play at the point guard spot to survive in the Big Ten.

“Finally, Michigan needs McDaniel to be a high-level playmaker — both scoring with the game on the line, and also making sure he gets his teammates open shots. If he doesn’t make a jump and Llewellyn doesn’t come back 100% early in the season, the Wolverines will be in major trouble.”

McDaniel said on Defend The Block he’s been grinding this summer and is ready to take on a bigger role as a leader. The coaching staff appears to be noticing that as well.

“Dug’s shooting has improved, his decision-making has gotten better, and he’s far more vocal than he was last season,” Martelli said.

Michigan was picked to miss the NCAA Tournament — again

In the Bracketology section of the Almanac, Lukas Harkins had Michigan finishing right about where it did last year: in the Next Four Out. The Wolverines finished just above .500 in a tough Big Ten last season, but their inability to close out games cost them their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

As Goodman mentioned, it’s going to be hard for the Wolverines to find the scoring to replace the 73.4 points per game they averaged last season. The one encouraging thing about this roster is it’s full of players with something to prove: Olivier Nkamhoua needs to prove he can be a go-to guy. McDaniel and Reed need to show solid improvements as sophomores. Nimari Burnett, Tray Jackson, Terrance Williams II and Llewellyn need to be solid role players. And guys like Youssef Khayat, Aaliya and George Washington III may need to be relied upon despite a lack of collegiate experience.

As we all know from watching sports, there can be something dangerous about a team full of players with chips on their shoulders. Hopefully the coaching staff can harness that and help this team improve in spite of all the scoring they lost.

How do you feel about the men’s team heading into the 2023-24 season? Let us know in the comments.