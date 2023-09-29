Michigan announces uniform combo against Nebraska

Michigan is headed to Lincoln for its first road test of the season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As with every away game, fans eagerly await the uniform reveal the Wolverines will be rocking. The Wolverines announced they will be packing the white jerseys/accessories and maize pants for their trip to Memorial Stadium.

Bags packed and ready to go#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/W9ClFm39e7 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 29, 2023

The Wolverines have worn this uniform combination on the road four times under Jim Harbaugh, according to On3’s Anthony Broome.

2017: Loss at Penn State 42-13

2021: Loss at MSU 37-33

2021: Win at Penn State 21-17

2022: Win at Indiana 31-10

The Wolverines enter Lincoln as a double-digit favorite and look to improve the record of this uniform combination to 3-2. They will face a team with a stout run defense who are looking to remain undefeated at home this season. This one will be a knock down, drag out fight between two teams that like to pound the rock. Buckle your chin strap folks, this contest will be won in the trenches.

Michigan vs. Nebraska will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.