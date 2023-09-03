Opening odds revealed for Michigan vs. UNLV

After dismantling a weak non-conference opponent in Week 1, the Michigan Wolverines are looking to go 2-0 on the young season against another cupcake next weekend in the Big House in the UNLV Rebels.

The Barry Odom era opened in UNLV last weekend on a high note, as they also had a blowout win, 44-14, over Bryant. The Rebels had a potent rush attack on Saturday — 40 attempts 283 yards, five touchdowns — and also had success on special teams, with kick returner Jacob De Jesus taking one 96 yards to help set up a short scoring drive.

Of course, this was all against an even weaker opponent, but the Rebels looked competent on Saturday. The Wolverines cannot take this opponent, or any opponent, lightly, even if they are favored by as many points as they are.

Speaking of which, DraftKings Sportsbook just released their opening odds for Michigan vs. UNLV, and we’ve got another big spread on our hands. The Wolverines are favored by a whopping 37 points.

Michigan didn’t cover the spread this past week against East Carolina, but had plenty of opportunities to do so. With head coach Jim Harbaugh sidelined for the next couple weeks, it’ll be a bit unpredictable to fully know how each week is going to go, especially with the carousel of interim head coaches.

Do you think Michigan will cover the spread next weekend against UNLV? Are you so confident that you’d bet your own money on it? Let us know down in the comments.

