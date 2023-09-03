Michigan-ECU Reaction: Aerial assault, key contributors and more

This podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

The Michigan Wolverines are now 1-0 after beating the East Carolina Pirates 30-3. There was a lot to dissect in this one on both sides of the ball after a strong defensive showing and a passing onslaught by J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson. We break it all down in this postgame reaction podcast.

Listen to the podcast below.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF