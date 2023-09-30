Week 5 injury report: Only three Wolverines out for game at Nebraska

We are about two hours away from kickoff for Michigan vs. Nebraska in Lincoln for the Wolverines’ first road test of the 2023 season. As expected, sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham remains out with an apparent thumb injury — Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week he will likely miss the next game or two, so he may be available next week for the game at Minnesota.

Thankfully, other than Graham, not many Wolverines are banged up heading into this one. Here is the full injury report for Week 5.

Out

Defensive tackle Mason Graham

Running back C.J. Stokes

Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows

Questionable

Safety Rod Moore

Right tackle Myles Hinton

Let’s start with a positive note — it’s great to see Will Johnson completely off the injury report for the first time all season. He played last week in the win over Rutgers, and it was good for him to get his feet wet as Big Ten play progresses. His services will greatly be necessary for the games against Penn State and Ohio State later this year.

Meanwhile, Rod Moore continues to be listed as questionable. He did play last week for the first time all season, but he only played 24 snaps. We’ll see how many — if any — snaps he gets this afternoon.

Myles Hinton is a new addition to the injury report, as head coach Jim Harbaugh noted earlier this week that Hinton was playing through an injury last weekend. If he isn’t good to go today, expect LaDarius Henderson to start at left tackle and for Karsen Barnhart to go over to the right side.

Michigan vs. Nebraska kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.