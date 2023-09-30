The Michigan Wolverines hit the road for the first time on Saturday when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln. The Wolverines come to town a perfect 4-0 and fresh off a convincing 31-7 win over Rutgers.

The defense continues to play like one of the best in the country and the offense continues to look solid. The Wolverines still could be a little more efficient, but they have been good in the first four games.

Saturday, though, the Wolverines finally leave Ann Arbor and will take on a Cornhuskers team looking for an upset. They nearly took down the Wolverines two years ago in Lincoln and shouldn’t be taken lightly. Before we get to the game on Saturday, we look at three things the Wolverines need to do to come away with a win.

1. Run the ball

This seems obvious with how the Wolverines play, but Nebraska has been stout in the run defense this year and Michigan needs to show it can run on the Cornhuskers. Nebraska leads the country in rushing defense as has given up just 185 through four games.

The Cornhuskers haven’t played a team that is the caliber of Michigan yet though and in their loss to Colorado the Buffaloes aired it out. J.J. McCarthy should be able to throw on this defense, but the Wolverines need the running game to prove a point and break the Cornhuskers.

2. Force Nebraska to win through the air

The Cornhuskers have not had a lot success throwing the ball this year. Starter Jeff Sims is just 20-for-34 for 220 yards and one touchdown compared to four interceptions before going out injured. His backup Heinrich Haarberg is better in that he hasn’t thrown an interception, but he is 24-for-47 for just 278 yards.

They haven’t proven they can win the game through the air yet and Michigan needs to force them to try and do that. Haarberg has shown he is very mobile as he has run for 272 yards on 42 carries, but the Wolverines did a good job of bottling up Gavin Wimsatt last week. If they can shut down the run and force the Cornhuskers to pass they will be in a good position.

3. Get ahead early

The Wolverines have scored first in all but last week’s game against Rutgers, but they still have been slow out of the gates. They need to score early and often against the Cornhuskers and take the crowd out of the game.

Memorial Stadium can get loud when Nebraska is playing well, but they have also seen a lot of things go wrong and it can get quiet quick. The Wolverines need to not let the Cornhuskers stay in the game and think they can pull off the upset.