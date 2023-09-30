The Michigan Wolverines went on the road for the first time in 2023 and came away with yet another win, defeating Nebraska by a final score of 45-7.

Here’s who we believe made the biggest contributions to the win, proving worthy of a game ball.

Roman Wilson

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Roman Wilson caught two touchdown passes in today’s game. Wilson finished with four receptions for 58 yards and those two scores.

His first touchdown came on the opening drive, when he jumped over a Nebraska defender and managed to get a foot down in bounds. His second came near the end of the first half, where J.J. McCarthy scrambled and hit him in the back corner of the end zone to push the lead to 28-0. Wilson is continuing to refine his connection with J.J. McCarthy, and further solidified his status as Michigan’s WR1.

Blake Corum

Blake Corum is looking better and better each week, and his efforts today helped Michigan continually move the ball down the field. He finished with 74 yards on 16 carries, and also added a touchdown in the third quarter.

It wasn’t necessarily an eye-popping stat line for Corum, as his day ended halfway through the third quarter, but he routinely made good cuts and found the right holes to deliver the body punches that kept the chains moving. His 74 yards also mark the most rushing yards by any individual player against Nebraska so far this year.

The Offensive Line

Corum had a nice day, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of his offensive line. Coming into the day, Nebraska’s calling card had been its run defense, as the Cornhuskers were only allowing 46 rushing yards per game. However, Michigan went for 249 on the ground today thanks to the offensive line.

We have seen Michigan mix and match different combinations along the offensive line so far this year, particularly at the tackle spots. LaDarius Henderson and Karsen Barnhart got the starts today and helped make it Michigan’s best offensive line performance of the year.

The Defensive Line

That’s right, the Wolverines did damage on both sides of the line of scrimmage in this one. The Michigan defensive line continued its early season success, keeping a powerful Nebraska rushing attack in check for much of the game.

There were a few individuals who stood out as well. Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant continued his strong season with a first quarter interception off a tipped pass. Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart also had his best game in a Michigan uniform, as he finished with two sacks and two tackles for loss. Derrick Moore also had a sack, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup in the game.