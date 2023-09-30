Michigan imposes its will in win 45-7 at Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines just played their most complete game of the season in a resounding 45-7 win at Nebraska. The team raced out to a lead in the first quarter and never looked back as both the offense and defense completely controlled the game.

J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the starters’ day would be over midway through the third quarter. Michigan allowed only nine first downs in what was a pure butt whooping.

First Quarter

It was a windy day in Nebraska, but the Michigan offense was not afraid to air it out. The Wolverines charged down the field on the opening drive and Roman Wilson capped it off with what may be the catch of the year.

This is called wanting it more @Trilllroman pic.twitter.com/PmpXzvPM2k — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 30, 2023

The first Nebraska possession didn’t last long. Starting quarterback Heinrich Haarberg had a ball batted at the line of scrimmage, and Kenneth Grant came down with it for a big man interception.

PICKED OFF



The pass is deflected and @UMichFootball comes up with it! pic.twitter.com/RdbkzNZriE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Three plays later, Kaleel Mullings was in for a third down carry that he broke free for a 20-yard touchdown. Michigan took an early 14-0 lead, a position Nebraska was immediately going to have issues with having a young quarterback behind center.

Capitalized on the turnover! pic.twitter.com/zssXnThy1k — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 30, 2023

Second Quarter

McCarthy is showing his legs a little bit more now in Big Ten play. He ran for 30 yards in Saturday’s contest, including keeping this one for a 21-yard score.

The Michigan defense allowed just 116 yards in the first half, as they dominated a Nebraska offensive front that couldn’t move the ball. That allowed the offense to continue to pile it on before the halftime break. McCarthy rolled out and threw a dart to Wilson for his second touchdown of the game.

Have yourself a first half Roman Wilson @UMichFootball makes it 28-0 in the first half vs Nebraska pic.twitter.com/BLkJfAkflA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Wilson finished the game with four receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Michigan went into halftime up 28-0 and with all the momentum in Lincoln.

Third Quarter

It was a solid drive by the Cornhuskers to open up the the second half, but Braiden McGregor earned his first sack of the season, forcing a 40-yard field goal attempt. Travis Alvano came in and missed it to the right, keeping the shutout alive.

It was a Blake Corum drive on the ensuing possession, as he picked up 40 of his 74 yards on this drive. He punched it from the one yard line to make it 35-0.

No problem for @UMichFootball



It's now 35-0 in the 3rd quarter vs Nebraska pic.twitter.com/KYSNsTmaVa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Michigan ate up six minutes of clock on a 13-play, 63-yard drive that surpassed both the third and fourth quarters led by Jack Tuttle. They made it inside the red zone, but couldn’t find the end zone, so James Turner knocked a 30-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Wolverines a 38-0 lead.

Next up behind center was Jayden Denegal, who performed really well. He completed his only pass of the day for an eight-yard touchdown to Peyton O’Leary.

However, the game would not end in a shutout, as Nebraska running back Joshua Fleek took a 74-yard run to the house. It would be the only score of the game for the home team.

The Wolverines are 5-0 as we approach the halfway point of the season. They’ll be on the road again, this time in Minneapolis to take on the 3-2 Minnesota Golden Gophers.