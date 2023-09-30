Entering Saturday, Nebraska boasted the Big Ten’s best rush defense, holding opponents to only 46.3 yards per game on the ground. After facing Michigan, that number nearly doubled to 86.9.

In Saturday’s game, the Wolverines were to run the ball with ease, just like we’ve seen them do for much of the last two seasons. As a team, Michigan finished with 249 rushing yards, dwarfing Nebraska’s previous high for rushing yards allowed this season (58 against Colorado), and putting to rest some early season concerns.

Much of Michigan’s early season offensive success could be attributed to solid pass protection and pinpoint accuracy from J.J. McCarthy. However, the lack of push in the run game from the offensive line left some wondering if it would return to its normal form. Today’s showing should put fans at ease.

A possible reason for the early season rushing issues could have been attributed to the rotation roulette. Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan and Drake Nugent have been stalwarts in the middle, but there has been some changes at the tackle spots. LaDarius Henderson and Karsen Barnhart both started today and the offensive line had its best performance of the year, signaling this could be what we see going forward.

“They’re the best offensive line in the country. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it,” said senior running back Kalel Mullings after the game. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy concurred by saying “I 100 percent agree.”

Mullings notched his first touchdown of the season in the first quarter. He finished with 43 yards on five carries, but has made some valuable contributions the last two weeks, acting as the bruiser back Michigan would like to employ more of moving forward.

McCarthy and running back Blake Corum also reaped the benefits of the offensive line’s performance. McCarthy got loose for a 21-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, while Corum had 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

“The offensive line — (249) yards rushing — a heck of a day that way,” said head coach Jim Harbaugh of his offensive line’s role in a complete team win. “Blake was really running the ball good. Donovan was really running the ball good, going downhill and really hitting those gaps.”

Today’s effort marks a step in the right direction of getting back to the elite offensive line play we’ve gotten used to in recent years. More play like this will certainly be a welcome sight and should help to propel Michigan down the stretch as the team faces stronger defensive fronts from the likes of Penn State and Ohio State.