Jim Harbaugh: J.J. McCarthy makes Michigan’s offense ‘go’

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was highly efficient and showed off his arm talent and athleticism during Michigan’s 45-7 win over Nebraska.

McCarthy was 12-of-16 for 156 yards with two passing touchdowns and also had a 21-yard rushing touchdown. His ability to keep defenses on their toes with his arm and his legs has made Michigan’s offense the most dynamic it's been during the Jim Harbaugh era.

At his postgame news conference, Harbaugh evaluated McCarthy’s performance and noted he made “big-time throws”.

“J.J., he makes it go,” Harbaugh said.

McCarthy continues to add to his highlight reel with NFL-caliber throws that showcase his elite arm talent as well as plays scrambling that most quarterbacks can’t make. These traits impressed Harbaugh along with McCarthy’s prowess in clutch moments.

“The third down conversions, the degree of difficulty on the throws, and these aren’t bubbles. These aren’t even just go-routes. They’re balls in the air for 30, 35, 40 yards, and it’s just on a rope and it’s just into right into the precise window, the right target foot in front of the number, right where the receiver can catch it.”

McCarthy was an equation that Nebraska simply couldn’t solve during an afternoon where the temperature reached 96 degrees and also featured high winds. McCarthy did it all.

“He’s continued to do it with his legs and he had a really nice touchdown out of the scramble today,” Harbaugh said. “Picked up another first down running again. There’s a lot of ways that he can help the offense and be effective. Bottom line, he makes it go.”

McCarthy will look to keep it going on the road next Saturday against Minnesota.