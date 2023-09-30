Reacting to Michigan’s best performance of season vs. Nebraska

This podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

Michigan beat Nebraska 45-7 on Saturday afternoon.

J.J. McCarthy played great. Michigan’s offensive line was stout and their defensive pass-rush was fierce Kalel Mullings was impressive, Roman Wilson was as well. We discuss these topics and more in the postgame reaction podcast.

