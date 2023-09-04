Redshirt tracker: The true freshmen who saw time against ECU

Michigan took down ECU, 30-3, in Saturday’s season opener. It’s the first game of the year, so no freshen have burned their redshirt yet, but a number of them played their first career game as a Wolverine.

The opening games are the most important for young players who won’t get into as many games down the stretch. Hear is who we saw on Saturday.

True freshmen who appeared in Saturday’s game against ECU:

RB Benjamin Hall

WR Frederick Moore

WR Karmello English

WR Semaj Morgan

S Brandyn Hillman

CB DJ Waller

CB Jyaire Hill

Edge Aymeric Koumba

DL Cameron Brandt

DT Trey Pierce

Michigan didn’t use a ton of true freshmen on Saturday, possibly a consequence of Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore’s suspension. But a lot of the guys who did get in are names we expected, including Jyaire Hill and the three freshmen receivers. If anyone on the team burns their redshirt year this year, it likely will come from this group.

Scholarship freshman who did not appear:

WR Kendrick Bell

TE Deakon Tonielli

LB Semaj Bridgeman

LB Jason Hewlett

CB Cameron Calhoun

RB Cole Cabana

LB Hayden Moore

OL Amir Herring

DL Brooks Bahr

OL Nathan Efobi

Edge Breeon Ishmail

OL Evan Link

TE Zack Marshall

Edge Enow Etta

K Adam Samaha

A number of true freshmen didn’t get into game one at all. But with two non-conference games still to play, there’s plenty of time for some of these players to get their first taste of game action.

Next week’s game should provide a clearer picture of whether the coaching staff is trying to rotate in true freshmen or if they have a strong grasp on who’ll be seeing playing time.