Michigan falls in ESPN FPI following Week 1 performance

Week 1 is in the books for the Michigan Wolverines and they did exactly what they needed to do. They limited the East Carolina offense and looked efficient on both sides of the ball. The Pirates defense did a good job of stopping the run, but J.J. McCarthy looked great throwing the ball, as he went 26-30 for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

The AP Poll is yet to come out, but the Wolverines will probably stay at No. 2, but the latest ESPN FPI still doesn’t love Michigan.

The Wolverines dropped a spot to No. 7, behind Notre Dame which is now 2-0.

The Oklahoma Sooners also jumped the Wolverines up to No. 4 after putting up 73 points against a severely overmatched Arkansas State team.

Alabama jumped up to No. 1 after defeating MTSU, but right behind them is the Ohio State Buckeyes, who the computers still love despite a very uninspiring win against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.

Georgia followed the Buckeyes at No. 3 and USC snuck in at No. 5, right in front of the Fighting Irish.

The Florida State Seminoles, who might have had the most impressive win of the week, sit two spots behind the Wolverines at No. 9. Penn State is the next Big Ten team at No. 11 after taking care of business against West Virginia on Saturday night.

The Wolverines may not be loved by the computers, but they did get a win in game one without head coach Jim Harbaugh. On Saturday, they will look to do it again against UNLV. The FPI still probably won’t love the Wolverines, but s long as they keep winning, they will be on track for their season goals.