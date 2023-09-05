Things have been pretty quiet on the football recruiting front recently, and will likely remain quiet for a couple weeks due to the self-imposed recruiting visit ban for the first two games of the season.

With other programs hosting recruits to start the season, a two-game ban is less than ideal for the Wolverines, especially considering our first bit of news on today’s Recruiting Roundup.

Smith twins visit Kentucky last weekend

Two of Michigan’s 2024 four-star commits spent Week 1 in their home state. Defensive line twin brothers, Jerod and Jacob Smith, attended the Kentucky vs. Ball State matchup on Saturday, along with four-star recruit Brian Robinson.

The Smiths are committed to Michigan, but with them returning to their home state of Kentucky for their final high school season, the Wolverines are going to have to fend off the Wildcats until pen meets paper in December.

The twins got to witness the Kentucky defense hold Ball Sate to under 300 yards of total offense and force two fumbles in their Week 1 victory. Kentucky’s defensive line coach Vince Marrow is recognized as an ace recruiter who has taken much interest in the Smith twins. With the Wildcats looking to bolster their recruiting class that currently stands at 41st overall, according to 247Sports, the Wolverines should be worried about how firm their commitment currently stands.

The next move for Michigan would be to get the twins on campus as soon as possible. The longer they go without getting back to Ann Arbor, the chances of them flipping grow with each passing day.

2025 four-star includes Michigan on top-10 list

On a better note, there is some positive news for Michigan on the recruiting trail in regards to the 2025 class. Four-star safety Jadyn Hudson announced his top-10 schools, which included the Michigan Wolverines. According to 247Sports ($), he had this to say about the Wolverines:

“I’ve been down there a few times and the energy is always great from the coaches. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh knows what he’s doing,” he said.

Michigan, with only three commitments so far in the 2025 class, could benefit greatly from Hudson’s commitment. Michigan was one of the first five schools to offer him last year and recognized his talent on the field. The junior out of Pittsburg, California has good size at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, and a high ceiling.

With teams such as Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State also actively recruiting Hudson, expect his recruitment to be a battle over the next year and a half or so.