Most of Michigan’s 2023 opponents started off the season on a high note. While many of them weren’t starting off with the strongest opposition, there were still some keen observations to make.

UNLV (1-0): 44-14 win over Bryant

The Rebels won their first game in dominant fashion under new head coach Barry Odom. UNLV never struggled in this game, jumping out to a 24-0 lead at halftime en route to a 44-14 victory.

Next week: @ Michigan (1-0)

Bowling Green (0-1): 34-24 loss to Liberty

Coming off a 6-7 season last year, Bowling Green stumbled out of the gate against Liberty. Turnovers plagued Bowling Green and had a big impact on this game, as their quarterbacks Connor Bazelak and Camden Orth combined to throw five interceptions.

Next week: vs. Eastern Illinois (1-0)

Rutgers (1-0): 24-7 win over Northwestern

The Rutgers defense was the story of this one, as they were able to hold Northwestern to only 201 total yards, including 12 rushing yards. Northwestern didn’t show much life in this game, and Rutgers comfortably secured the victory as a result.

Next week: vs. Temple (1-0)

Nebraska (0-1)/Minnesota (1-0): Minnesota wins 13-10

This was one of those classic Big Ten rock fights that was ended by a Dragan Kesich 47-yard field goal as time expired. Nebraska led 10-3 with under three minutes to go, but Minnesota was able to rally late.

Next week: Nebraska @ Colorado (1-0); Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan (1-0)

Indiana (0-1)/Ohio State (1-0): Ohio State wins 23-3

After leading only 10-3 at the half, Ohio State was able to pull away late to secure a 20-point victory. The main story in this game would be the offensive struggles of Ohio State, as new starting quarterback Kyle McCord would complete 20-of-33 passes for 239 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

Next week: Indiana vs. Indiana State (0-1); Ohio State vs. Youngstown State (1-0)

Michigan State (1-0): 31-7 win over Central Michigan

This was a close one early, but Michigan State was able to pull away in the second half to win comfortably. Sophomore running back Nathan Carter impressed, as he would have 113 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.

Next week: vs. Richmond (0-1)

Purdue (0-1): 39-35 loss to Fresno State

The Ryan Walters era at Purdue got off to a rough start, as they were upset at home by Fresno State. The Boilermaker defense really struggled here, allowing a total of 487 yards, including 371 through the air.

Next week: @ Virginia Tech (1-0)

Penn State (1-0): 38-15 win over West Virginia

The Nittany Lions rolled in their season opener. New starting quarterback Drew Allar had an impressive start, completing 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns, offering Penn State fans a glimpse of great quarterback play that they haven’t seen for a few years.

Next week: vs. Delaware (1-0)

Maryland (1-0): 38-6 win over Towson

As expected, Maryland dominated this one from start to finish. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had a solid start, as he threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, and also tacked on a rushing score.

Next week: vs. Charlotte (1-0)