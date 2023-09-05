The latest AP Poll is out and the Michigan Wolverines continue to sit at No. 2 behind the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The Wolverines stayed in the same spot after their dominating win over East Carolina on Saturday. Michigan beat the Pirates 30-3 as J.J. McCarthy played great, passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns, and only having four incompletions.

The win was enough to keep the Wolverines at No. 2 just ahead of Alabama. Michigan earned two first place votes and is 84 points behind the Bulldogs for the top spot.

The Crimson Tide came in at No. 3, 61 points back of the Wolverines. Florida State jumped to No. 4 after a huge 45-24 win over LSU on Sunday night. The Seminoles climbed from No. 8 and collected three first place votes.

The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped two spots from No. 3 to No. 5 after their lackluster win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ offense struggled against the Hoosiers, but they still were able to come away with the win in Bloomington.

Penn State is the next Big Ten team on the list at No. 7, which is where it was in the preseason poll. Wisconsin was the only other Big Ten team in the top-25 as they came in at No. 19. Iowa — which still managed to compile votes this week — dropped from the top-25 after a 10-point victory over Utah State.

LSU (No. 14) and Clemson (No. 25) had the biggest drops, as they fell nine and 16 spots, respectively, after their Week 1 losses.

Duke (No. 21) and Colorado (No. 22) jumped into the rankings after huge wins. The Blue Devils upset Clemson at home, 28-7, on Monday night, while the Deion Sanders led the Buffaloes to upset TCU, 45-42, on Saturday afternoon.