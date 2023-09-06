Discussing the level of concern for the Smith twins visiting Kentucky

The Future Blue podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for a deposit bonus and a free chip for use in the MyBookie casino!

With the Michigan Wolverines having a two-game recruiting visit ban to open the season, Jim Harbaugh and company will have to wait a bit longer to host recruits for game day visits.

Over the weekend, two 2024 four-star defensive line commits — Jerod and Jacob Smith — took an unofficial visit to Kentucky, the in-state hometown program for the twins. After previous smoke about them possibly flipping their commitments to Kentucky, how concerned should Michigan be now that the Smiths took this visit? Von Lozon discusses that on today’s Future Blue podcast.

