Discussing the good and bad from Week 1, previewing UNLV

The Michigan Wolverines got their 2023 campaign off to a good start with a 30-3 victory over East Carolina last Saturday. Luke Ghiardi and Tyler Sealey break down the (mostly) good, and some of the bad, from the game. They also look into what UNLV will be bringing to the Big House this Saturday.

