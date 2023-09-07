Betting the Big Ten: Week 2

Last week we enjoyed both the agony of defeat and the thrills of a winner. Michigan vs. ECU and Ohio State vs. Indiana both didn’t get anywhere close to the overs that we needed. However, James Franklin pulled a rabbit out of a hat for us by scoring a garbage time touchdown with the game all but over to secure the cover.

In all, we went 4-6 in Week 1. Here’s to a new week of betting.

All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Please bet responsibly.

Indiana State at Indiana, 7 p.m. Friday

No lines available

Illinois at Kansas (-3), O/U 58, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Both 1-0 in underwhelming fashion, these schools get to play in front of a national audience on Friday night. With Week 1 opponents of Toledo and Missouri State respectively, both have inflated offensive statistics that I don’t believe in. 58 is just too many points for me.

The pick: Under 58

Youngstown State at Ohio State, Noon Saturday

No lines available

Delaware at Penn State, Noon

No lines available

Nebraska at Colorado (-3), O/U 59.5, Noon

The most fascinating game in college football this weekend resides here in Boulder. Just a week ago today this line was Nebraska -8.5. All it took was an instant Colorado classic with TCU to shift this line by 11.5 points. The Buffaloes may be better than anticipated but I fully believe this spread was shifted by perception rather than reality.

The pick: Nebraska +3

Purdue at Virginia Tech (-3), O/U 46.5, Noon

It’s tough to gauge this Virginia Tech team through one game with Old Dominion. The Hokies covered and hit the over but it was a home game against an overmatched opponent. Purdue on the other hand looked lost against Fresno State. The rough start continues for the Boilermakers.

The pick: Virginia Tech -3

Iowa (-4) at Iowa State, O/U 36, 3:30 p.m.

On principal, I want to take the under here. However, 36 is very, very low for a rivalry game. Additionally, this rivalry has tended to be higher scoring in Ames than it is in Iowa City. Cade McNamara and company struggled in the second half last week, but I just don’t believe in Matt Campbell and Iowa State like I used to.

The pick: Iowa -4

Richmond at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.

No lines available

UTEP (-1.5) at Northwestern, O/U 38.5, 3:30 p.m.

The fact that Northwestern is an underdog to a Conference USA team is all you need to know about the state of the program. 38.5 is a very low over/under but where does the offense come from?

The pick: Under 38.5

UNLV at Michigan (-36.5), O/U 58, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan’s next cupcake on the schedule should be a slight step up from ECU. With Sherrone Moore back on the sidelines, I expect the Wolverines to work harder to establish the run this week than they did in Week 1. Combine that with the new running clock rules, and I have all the ammunition needed to take the under.

The pick: Under 58

Wisconsin (-6) at Washington State, O/U 59, 7:30 p.m.

Last season, Washington State not only covered but they pulled off the outright upset in Madison. This is a radically different Wisconsin team, however. Both of these teams scored with ease in Week 1 albeit against subpar competition. I don’t expect the fireworks to continue.

The pick: Under 59

Charlotte at Maryland (-24.5), O/U 51.5, 7:30 p.m.

Former Michigan assistant Biff Poggi gets his first crack at a Big Ten team as Charlotte’s head coach. Last season, Maryland covered and the over hit easily. I could easily see that happening again as both teams have better offenses than defenses.

The pick: Over 51.5

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota (-20.5), O/U 48.5, 7:30 p.m.

Why Minnesota chose to make Eastern Michigan another night game is beyond me. I’m expecting the Golden Gophers to work out some of their offensive frustrations from last week’s slugfest with Nebraska. Eastern Michigan shouldn’t provide much resistance.

The pick: Minnesota -20.5

Temple at Rutgers (-9), O/U 44, 7:30 p.m.

Rutgers looked halfway decent last Sunday in a win over Northwestern. The question is whether that was because of the strength of Rutgers or the glaring weakness of Northwestern. I tend to believe that Rutgers has some quality players on defense but is lacking offensively.

The pick: Under 44