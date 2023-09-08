Pick’em Podcast Week 2: Alabama vs. Texas demands all the betting attention

The Pick’em Podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

Week 2 is filled with top-25 matchups all over the country. From Alabama/Texas to Ole Miss/Tulane and Texas A&M/Miami, there are bound to be some tight contests this week in college football.

Von Lozon, Luke Ghiardi and Dan Plocher pick the best of the best on this week’s Pick’em Podcast! Below are the games picked from and their respective spreads.

No. 10 Notre Dame (-7.5) @ NC State

No. 12 Utah (-7.5) @ Baylor

Nebraska @ No. 22 Colorado (-3)

No. 20 Ole Miss (-7.5) @ No. 24 Tulane

No. 23 Texas A&M (-4.5) @ Miami

Iowa (-4) @ Iowa State

No. 11 Texas @ No. 3 Alabama (-7.5)

UNLV @ No. 2 Michigan (-37)

