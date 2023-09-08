Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Thank you to all who participated in our Week 2 version of the SB Nation Reacts Survey! We garnered a lot of votes, so let’s get right to this week’s results.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy had a stellar 2023 debut, completing 26-of-30 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. If he keeps this pace up, he is going to break the single-season record for passing touchdowns (25), which is shared by Chad Henne (2004) and Elvis Grbac (1991).

With that said, we asked Michigan fans if they believe McCarthy will break that record. The results are in, and 85 percent of respondents think he will break the record.

We also asked you about the Michigan pass rush, which was a bit disappointing last weekend against East Carolina and didn’t generate a single sack, despite several attempts coming close.

So how many sacks do you think the season-leader will have in 2023? This one was a bit more divided, as 42 percent of voters think the sack leader this year will have between 7-8 sacks, while 30 percent chose between 5-6, 22 percent picked 9+ sacks, and six percent selected between 3-4.

Finally, the Wolverines will have two head coaches on Saturday against UNLV, with Jay Harbaugh coaching the first half and Mike Hart taking over in the second half. It’s an interesting dynamic, so do you have any concerns about how the game may go because of the split duties?

Michigan fans aren’t worried about this at all — rightfully so — as just six percent of fans are even remotely concerned.

Thanks so much to all of you who participated, and be sure to check back next week and every week this season for another edition of the Reacts Survey!

