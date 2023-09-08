On Wednesday evening, Michigan’s Executive Associate Director for Development Brian Kegler told Jon Jansen on the Conqu’ring Heroes Podcast that the athletic department would be upgrading the locker rooms for football and men’s and women’s basketball following the 2023-24 seasons.

Kegler mentioned it would be a 14-million-dollar project that would upgrade the facilities in Schembechler Hall for football and the locker rooms in the Crisler Center for the men’s and women’s basketball programs. There are no reported changes coming for the locker rooms within Michigan Stadium.

“Each one has not really had any real, I guess, attention to it, in at least a decade,” Kegler said on Conqu’ring Heroes. “As you know, that’s something that you continue to have to pay attention to and refurbish and keep it up to the caliber that you would expect to see at Michigan.”

This move comes just one month after Michigan State unveiled its new football locker room in East Lansing.

Additional pictures of the new MSU football locker room via Michigan State Athletics. @MSU_Athletics pic.twitter.com/LzRdTQfuLq — Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) August 3, 2023

While this may be coincidental, upgraded facilities are a major factor in the recruiting process. This is especially true when it comes to an in-state rival that is just up the road.

This past offseason, the football stadium itself received significant upgrades with new scoreboards on either side of the Big House. The scoreboards are significantly larger than what was there previously and are now capable of showing out-of-town scores during games in Ann Arbor.

The 41-million-dollar scoreboard project for the Michigan Wolverines Athletic Department also included other audio and visual improvements at Michigan Stadium including new LED lighting for evening home games.

Kegler mentioned that the scoreboard project overall is coming in under budget, so upgrades are on the way for soccer, field hockey, baseball, softball, and more. Timetables for these enhancements have not yet been determined.