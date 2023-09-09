Week 2 injury report: Key Wolverines may play for first time this season

Last weekend, several Michigan Wolverines sat out with various injuries. Now, a few of these injured players may be suiting up for the first time this season.

Here is the full injury report for Week 2 against UNLV.

Out

Cornerback Amorion Walker

Safety Makari Paige

Running back Tavierre Dunlap

Running back Benjamin Hall

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder

Defensive back German Green

Questionable

Cornerback Will Johnson

Safety Rod Moore

Wide receiver Darrius Clemons

Wide receiver Peyton O’Leary

Linebacker Christian Boivin

It’s good to see significant contributors like Johnson and Rod Moore questionable. They were listed that way last week, too, but even if they don’t play today, all indications are these are minor injuries. Even if they sit out, they should be ready to roll for the conference season.

Meanwhile, a couple new names popped up on the injury report this week. Hall played last week briefly in the fourth quarter, but is ruled out for this contest. Paige also played a handful of snaps last week, but has been downgraded to out for this one.

Clemons played a bit in Week 1, but was also questionable for that game. Following his lone catch against East Carolina, he came up hobbling a little bit, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep him out if he’s not 100 percent.

Better news for the wide receiver corps is Tyler Morris is off the injury report entirely. He also played sparingly in Week 1 due to an injury, but he is now good to go for today’s game.

Kickoff for Michigan vs. UNLV is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.