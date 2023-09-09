 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social Media reactions to Michigan’s win over UNLV

Here’s what was being said during Michigan’s week two performance.

UNLV v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from social media during Michigan’s week two 35-7 victory over UNLV.

Jim Harbaugh found a way to keep himself busy during the game today.

Michigan passing attack picks its way down the field on opening drive, Blake Corum punches it in for the score.

The pass rush, specifically Jaylen Harrell, have woken up in the second quarter of the game. The defense is making its presence felt.

The J.J. McCarthy-Roman Wilson connection stays strong, as they connect for another touchdown to end the first half.

And another. . .

Some concern for backup quarterback Jack Tuttle, as he gets hurt on a cheap shot after a 14-yard run.

No shutout today, but Michigan dominates start to finish and wins this one by a final score of 35-7.

