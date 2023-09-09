Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from social media during Michigan’s week two 35-7 victory over UNLV.
Jim Harbaugh found a way to keep himself busy during the game today.
Jim Harbaugh got to run the chains at his son’s football game during his suspension pic.twitter.com/Z00sXKtLav— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 9, 2023
Michigan passing attack picks its way down the field on opening drive, Blake Corum punches it in for the score.
Michigan uses the pass to set up the run, with J.J. McCarthy turning in a near-flawless first drive (5-5, 64 yards) before Blake Corum punches it in with back-to-back carries.— Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) September 9, 2023
Michigan 7, UNLV 0, 7:06 1Q.
2️⃣ gets No. 2️⃣ on the board first. @blake_corum x @UMichFootball— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 9, 2023
The pass rush, specifically Jaylen Harrell, have woken up in the second quarter of the game. The defense is making its presence felt.
Jaylen Harrell has two sacks in three plays, and UNLV will punt again. Rout is juuust about on.— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) September 9, 2023
That's five sacks now for Michigan on the day with 5:04 to go in the first half— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 9, 2023
The J.J. McCarthy-Roman Wilson connection stays strong, as they connect for another touchdown to end the first half.
Week 1: 3 TDs— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 9, 2023
Week 2: 1 TD (and counting)
Roman Wilson's hot start continues for No. 2 @UMichFootball.
And another. . .
Update: @UMichFootball Roman Wilson has 5 receiving TDs through 1+ games.— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 9, 2023
Some concern for backup quarterback Jack Tuttle, as he gets hurt on a cheap shot after a 14-yard run.
Jack Tuttle was slow to get up after this hard hit on the sideline pic.twitter.com/tznWPsb9HV— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023
First play is a 14-yard run, but the UNLV defender shoves him way late into a bench and brick wall. After a few minutes, Tuttle jogs to Michigan's medical tent with an apparent arm injury.— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) September 9, 2023
No shutout today, but Michigan dominates start to finish and wins this one by a final score of 35-7.
