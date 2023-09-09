The Michigan Wolverines dominated from start to finish for the second week in a row against an inferior non-conference opponent. This time it was a 35-3 win over a UNLV squad where the Wolverines outgained the Rebels 492-229. The Rebels picked up 123 of that in the fourth quarter with mostly backups in the game.

J.J. McCarthy continued his hot start to the season, tossing for 278 yards and two touchdowns — both to breakout wide receiver Roman Wilson. McCarthy was an efficient 22-for-25 on the day.

Running back Blake Corum also ran for 80 yards on 15 carries, reaching the end zone three times. His counterpart, Donovan Edwards, wasn’t quite as productive with 11 touches for 35 total yards.

First Quarter

Michigan opened the game with five straight completions, but turned to Corum for the first touchdown of the game.

Derrick Moore picked up the first sack of the season for the Michigan defense on the next UNLV drive, and the defense finished with five total. It was a much stronger performance from the pass rush, which failed to get home against East Carolina last week.

Second Quarter

McCarthy kept the hot streak going on the ensuing Wolverines’ possession with four more consecutive completions. Once again, Corum found the end zone on a two-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.

UNLV had just 37 yards of offense in the second quarter to Michigan’s 127. McCarthy found his favorite target, Wilson, for a 13-yard touchdown right before the half.

Third Quarter

Mike Hart took over as head coach for the second half, but it was the same Michigan offense. On their first possession, the Wolverines rolling down the field. Wilson caught his second touchdown pass of the day from McCarthy, going 47 yards to the house.

Just like that pic.twitter.com/KFiVBicr46 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 9, 2023

UNLV punted after a three-and-out, and the Michigan offense got right back to work. Cornelius Johnson caught a 26-yard pass from McCarthy and then on the very next play, took an end-around 26 yards into the red zone. For the third time, Corum cruised into the end zone to cap off a four-play, 76-yard drive, the final scoring drive with the starters.

Fourth Quarter

The first backup quarterback off the bench was Indiana transfer Jack Tuttle, but his time in the game was short-lived. He ran the ball and took a late hit out of bounds, landing awkwardly on his shoulder.

Davis Warren took over and was picked by senior defensive back Jerrea Willliams on his second throw of the game. It was the low point of a tough quarter for Michigan with the backups in.

In that time frame, UNLV got on the board for the first and only time as Jordan Young-Humphre rushed it 20 yards as the Rebels ended the shutout.

That would do it from the Big House as the Wolverines dominated and took care of business in a 35-7 win.