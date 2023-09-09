Discussing Michigan’s blowout victory, J.J. McCarthy’s historic day over UNLV

The Postgame Podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

The Michigan Wolverines are 2-0 after taking down the UNLV Revels, 35-7, at the Big House on Saturday afternoon. J.J. McCarthy had another stellar day throwing the football — 22-of-25 for 278 yards and two touchdowns — and Blake Corum (15 carries, 80 yards and three touchdowns) and the run game got in a groove as well.

Von Lozon breaks down the game on this week’s postgame podcast.

