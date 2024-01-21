Michigan Hockey Recap: Wolverines split with rival Spartans

Following a sweep against Stonehill, the Michigan men’s ice hockey team was back in action this weekend, playing a two-game set against rival Michigan State. Things got off to a solid start with a victory on Friday night, but the series finale was soured with a loss on Saturday.

Here’s a brief recap of all the hockey action from this weekend.

On Friday night in East Lansing, Michigan picked things up right where it left off last weekend. The Wolverines jumped out early and got on the scoreboard first 12 minutes into the game courtesy of Rutger McGroarty. Michigan would continue to blitz the Spartans with two more goals in the first period, heading into the break up 3-0.

In the second, it was more of the same, as Michigan would score again, this time with Dylan Duke for his second goal of the game. That pushed the lead to 4-0 before the game headed to the final stanza. Michigan would score twice more to go up 6-0 before Michigan State finally got on the board midway through the third. Michigan would score a few minutes later though to make the final score 7-1.

For Saturday’s series finale, the teams migrated to Ann Arbor and took the ice at Yost. The Wolverines once again got off to a quick start, as T.J. Hughes found the back of the net nine minutes into the contest. However, Michigan State responded with a power play goal a few minutes later to tie the game.

In the second, Michigan went back to work and jumped out to a commanding 4-1 lead, courtesy of another T.J. Hughes goal and two from Rutger McGroarty. That would be the end of the fun for Michigan, though, as the Spartans responded with six unanswered goals to go up 7-4 in the third period. Michigan would tack one in the final minutes to make the final score 7-5.

With the series split, the Wolverines advanced to a record of 11-8-3 on the season, including a new mark of 4-6-2-0-1 in the Big Ten. Michigan will get to stay at home next weekend to welcome in Wisconsin, which it was swept by in early November in Madison.