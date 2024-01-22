 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big House Bleachers: Breaking down the Michigan Mount Rushmore discussion and more

Mike and Matt give their take on the Michigan Mount Rushmore conversation and discuss the Wolverines’ potential offensive depth chart in 2024.

By Matt Hartwell
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Hartwell Matt covers all things Michigan football related for Maize n Brew and runs the social media accounts.

On this week’s episode of Big House Bleachers, Matt and Mike throw their hats in the ring of the all-too-popular “Michigan Mount Rushmore” discussion. To the surprise of no one, we may need a bigger mountain to accommodate all the Wolverine legends.

Next, the boys dive into the future of head coach Jim Harbaugh. They also discuss what they believe to be the most-likely outcome, and speculate on what that may mean for the rest of the Wolverines’ coaching staff.

Lastly, Matt and Mike bring it all home by discussing their personal projections for the 2024 offensive depth chart.

