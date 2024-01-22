Big House Bleachers: Breaking down the Michigan Mount Rushmore discussion and more

On this week’s episode of Big House Bleachers, Matt and Mike throw their hats in the ring of the all-too-popular “Michigan Mount Rushmore” discussion. To the surprise of no one, we may need a bigger mountain to accommodate all the Wolverine legends.

Next, the boys dive into the future of head coach Jim Harbaugh. They also discuss what they believe to be the most-likely outcome, and speculate on what that may mean for the rest of the Wolverines’ coaching staff.

Lastly, Matt and Mike bring it all home by discussing their personal projections for the 2024 offensive depth chart.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

