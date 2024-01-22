This week in Big Ten basketball: Michigan has a tough week ahead

The Michigan Wolverines finally got back in the win column last Monday when they beat Ohio State, 73-65, but they couldn’t make it two in a row as they fell to Illinois, 88-73, on Thursday night at Crisler. The Wolverines now sit 7-11 overall and just 2-5 in the Big Ten.

Things don’t get any easier this week, as they travel to Big Ten favorite Purdue on Tuesday before hosting Iowa on Saturday.

The Wolverines are going to have their hands full trying to stop reigning Player of the Year, center Zach Edey, against the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging a double-double with 23.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

In their second game this week, Michigan is looking to pick up the sweep of the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines won at Iowa earlier this season, 90-80, but that was more than a month ago, and this feels like a different team than we are seeing right now.

Tarris Reed Jr. was great in the first game against the Hawkeyes, scoring a career-high 19 points as Michigan cruised in the second half to take down Iowa. Only time will tell if Reed and company can rise to the occasion against Iowa once more.

Rest of the Big Ten

The Big Ten week starts on Tuesday; Wisconsin heads to Minnesota as it looks to stay at the top of the Big Ten, while Ohio State travels to Nebraska in a matchup of two teams looking to get a resume-building win.

Wednesday will see Maryland go to Iowa, and Illinois will play its in-state rival Northwestern as it looks to pick up a season sweep of the Wildcats.

No games are on the docket for Thursday and only one is scheduled for Friday. Michigan State will look to get above .500 in the Big Ten when it heads to Wisconsin. The Badgers already won in East Lansing and will be looking for the season sweep.

Saturday is a busy day, with five Big Ten games on the schedule. The Michigan and Iowa game will be joined by Nebraska at Maryland, Indiana at Illinois, Minnesota at Penn State, and Ohio State at Northwestern.

The week ends on Sunday with Purdue heading to Rutgers to take on a Scarlet Knights team that has upset them in each of the last two years.