Jim Harbaugh expected to meet with Chargers again this week

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may wind up returning to coach the Wolverines in 2024, but the NFL intrigue continues to heat up.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Harbaugh is expected to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers this week. This would mark the second time Harbaugh and the Chargers have met.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to meet this week for a second time with the Los Angeles Chargers about their head-coaching job, per sources. pic.twitter.com/mRQ1C6tNeC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024

The Chargers aren’t the only team interested in Harbaugh, the Atlanta Falcons interviewed Harbaugh last week, and per NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro, Harbaugh has another interview scheduled with the Falcons this week.

We’ll continue to update happenings with Harbaugh as they develop. However, there’s no timeline for how quickly or slowly things will progress from here. What is clear is Harbaugh’s receiving significant interest from two NFL teams, but whether the Chargers or Falcons wind up being an ideal landing spot for Harbaugh remains to be seen.