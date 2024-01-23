Too early projection for Michigan’s defensive depth chart

When a team like Michigan wins the national championship, loads of players wind up declaring for the NFL Draft.

For Michigan’s defense, key playmakers are taking their talents to the pros in 2024 — defensive lineman Kris Jenkings, edge rushers Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor, linebackers Junior Colson and Michael Barrett, cornerbacks Mike Sainristil and Josh Wallace.

The good news for the Wolverines is they have plenty of returning talent on defense and even have a key addition via the transfer portal.

This incredibly early depth chart prediction shares the top options at each position and does not include reserve players or players currently fighting their way to get much higher on the depth chart at their respective position group. Consider this a rough outline and not concrete definitive analysis.

Defensive Tackle: Mason Graham, Rayshaun Benny, Trey Pierce

Mason Graham, Rayshaun Benny, Trey Pierce Nose Tackle: Kenneth Grant, Reece Atteberry

Kenneth Grant, Reece Atteberry Edge Rushers: Derrick Moore, Josaiah Stewart, TJ Guy, Cameron Brandt, Kechaun Bennett, Enow Etta

Derrick Moore, Josaiah Stewart, TJ Guy, Cameron Brandt, Kechaun Bennett, Enow Etta Mike Linebacker: Ernest Hausmann, Jaydon Hood

Ernest Hausmann, Jaydon Hood Will Linebacker: Jaishawn Barham, Jimmy Rolder, Micah Pollard

Jaishawn Barham, Jimmy Rolder, Micah Pollard Cornerback: Will Johnson, DJ Waller, Myles Pollard, Jyaire Hill

Will Johnson, DJ Waller, Myles Pollard, Jyaire Hill Nickel: Keon Sabb, Ja’Den McBurrows, Kody Jones

Keon Sabb, Ja’Den McBurrows, Kody Jones Strong Safety: Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson, Zeke Berry

Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson, Zeke Berry Free Safety: Rod Moore, Brandyn Hillman

Analysis