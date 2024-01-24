Way-too-early Heisman odds include a Michigan Wolverine

DraftKings recently released their first odds for the 2024 Heisman Trophy. We’re very, very far away from handing out the trophy so this is subject to extreme change, but this is the first time we’re seeing these odds so it’s worth digging into.

Donovan Edwards is the lone Michigan Wolverine on the list at +6000. This gives him the 26th-best odds nationally. It’s no surprise to see Edwards alone on this list from a Michigan perspective as the Wolverines are full of unknowns at quarterback and wide receiver. Throw in an entirely new offensive line and who knows what type of production Edwards will be able to generate in 2024.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Dillon Gabriel has the 3rd-best odds (+1200), Will Howard has the 5th-best odds (+1600), and both of USC’s potential quarterbacks in Jayden Maiava and Miller Moss are tied for the 18th-best odds (+4000).

Incoming Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is listed at +15000 while old friend Cade McNamara appears at +20000.

At the top of the list are three returning SEC quarterbacks Georgia’s Carson Beck (+900), Texas’s Quinn Ewers (+900), and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe (+1200). Perhaps the most interesting odds available are for Will Rogers at +3000, giving him the 11th highest odds even though he isn’t currently on a roster. Rogers had decided to transfer from Mississippi State to Washington before Kalen Deboer took the Alabama job. He has since re-entered the transfer portal.

All odds given are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Please bet responsibly.