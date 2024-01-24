NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Where are Wolverines going early in the draft process?

Just last week, we saw the 2024 NFL Draft declaration deadline pass by. Early in the draft process, there are a few Michigan players from the 2023 team who seem to be gaining steam as prospects who could hear their names called early on.

Last week, we took a look at where some of Michigan’s draft prospects are currently ranking on big boards for various outlets. Today, we will dive into some recently released mock drafts from various draft experts to see the players who could be good fits for these respective teams.

No. 16 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Seattle Seahawks

At the moment, it doesn’t look like J.J. McCarthy will end up in the top tier of quarterbacks with the likes of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, but he still has plenty of intrigue as a prospect. In his analysis, Kiper mentions McCarthy isn’t graded as a first-round prospect, yet he still has first-round “arm talent.” He also lauds McCarthy for his ability to make difficult throws and his ability to prevent turnovers.

Seattle would be a good fit for McCarthy in the middle of the first round. It would make sense the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback after a pedestrian season from Geno Smith. It would also bode well for McCarthy if he got to join an offense that features a great receiving corps with D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett.

No. 39 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants

The Giants represent another logical fit for McCarthy given the struggles of incumbent starter Daniel Jones. While Jones recently signed a contract extension, the Giants have a chance to get out of it by cutting him after the 2024 season, It would make sense for McCarthy to sit a year behind Jones anyway, seeing as he still has components of his game to refine and just recently turned 21 years old.

No. 58 Overall - Defensive Tackle Kris Jenkins to the Green Bay Packers

Defending the run has been a big problem in Green Bay the last several seasons, and Jenkins would be an excellent fit to help address those issues. While Jenkins might not have had the extreme production that many hoped for this year, his athleticism and size will make him a good pro prospect. His prowess against the run in the middle of the defensive line could make him a good fit for a variety of teams.

No. 29 Overall - Defensive Tackle Kris Jenkins to the Kansas City Chiefs

With superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones set to enter free agency after this season, Jenkins could also be a good fit for the Chiefs. Kansas City has added a couple youngsters up front in the first round in recent years in George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Adding Jenkins to the fold could give the Chiefs a strong defensive front for years to come.

No. 19 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Los Angeles Rams

This might be a controversial pick due to the success the Rams have had with Matthew Stafford, but it also wouldn’t be a total surprise. While Stafford has been good, he’s also going to be 36 years old next season and is no stranger to injuries. Drafting his understudy might not be such a bad idea.

The situation might also benefit McCarthy in his own development, as he would have the chance to refine his skills for one season (at least) alongside Stafford. Not to mention, he would have the chance to be developed by one of the league’s best offensive minds in Sean McVay, while also playing alongside young guys like Puka Nacua ant Tutu Atwell.