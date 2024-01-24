 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions from Los Angeles Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh is headed out west.

By Trevor Woods
USA TODAY Sports-Historical Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers after leading the Michigan Wolverines to their first outright national championship since 1948.

Here are social media reactions from the news.

Flashbacks about Harbaugh’s playing days with the Chargers

Matt Fortuna with an interesting stat

Harbaugh vs. Harbaugh next season

Harbaugh & Herbert are open for business

Harbaughisms are heading out west

LA sports anchors love the hire

A tip of the cap from Scott Bell

Harbaugh’s final appearance as Michigan’s head coach was epic

Harbaugh statue at Michigan Stadium? Who says no?

Big Game Boomer knows ball

Harbaugh can change things around for the Chargers quick

Bacon’s thoughts

