Social media reactions from Los Angeles Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers after leading the Michigan Wolverines to their first outright national championship since 1948.

Here are social media reactions from the news.

Flashbacks about Harbaugh’s playing days with the Chargers

Here’s what Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers might look like: pic.twitter.com/d5rtBW03rp — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 25, 2024

New Chargers Head Coach, Jim Harbaugh was throwing dimes for the franchise back in the day



pic.twitter.com/XbTNjOfc3W — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2024

Matt Fortuna with an interesting stat

In the 26-year BCS/College Football Playoff era, there had never been an instance of a head coach leaving his job in the offseason after making either field.



This year, 3 out of 4 Playoff coaches left their schools, including both finalists: Kalen DeBoer and Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/x2gqAm9aIb — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 25, 2024

Harbaugh vs. Harbaugh next season

The Chargers are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens next season at SoFi Stadium, which now officially will be a matchup between John and Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/xlgATlRz5I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

Harbaugh & Herbert are open for business

BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh is accepting HC position with the Chargers, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/TGtOL4FG6z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2024

Harbaughisms are heading out west

WHO’S GOT IT BETTER THAN US?? — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 25, 2024

Full circle moment for Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/sL58iUne30 — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2024

LA sports anchors love the hire

Jim Harbaugh is a culture builder, brings toughness, and has elevated the quarterback position wherever he’s gone. The Chargers are in need of all three. It’s a new day in the AFC. — Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) January 25, 2024

BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh is the NEW head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers!!! #BoltUp

"Coach Harbaugh wins everywhere he goes"

Even MORE tonight on @SportsCentralLA pic.twitter.com/2jIPzI0p8q — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 25, 2024

A tip of the cap from Scott Bell

Jim Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor was an unmitigated success. He left the NFL to return to his alma mater, flipped the script in the Ohio State rivalry, delivered three straight Big Ten Championships and in his final year on campus, won a National Championship.



Thank you, Jim. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) January 25, 2024

Harbaugh’s final appearance as Michigan’s head coach was epic

Jim Harbaugh’s final appearance as Michigan’s football coach ended with this speech:



The St. Crispin's Day Speech in Shakespeare's play Henry V Is flooded with wisdom, insight and the essence of being on a team. We noticed the similarities in football: The mission, the football… — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) January 25, 2024

Harbaugh statue at Michigan Stadium? Who says no?

Build the Jim Harbaugh statue immediately. — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) January 24, 2024

Big Game Boomer knows ball

Jim Harbaugh will go down in history as one of the greatest College Football Head Coaches of all time. He restored Michigan as a National Power and smashed Ohio State in the process. Job well done. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) January 24, 2024

Harbaugh can change things around for the Chargers quick

Under Jim Harbaugh, how many games will the Los Angeles Chargers win in his first season as head coach? #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/hA4Zj9YQRX — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 25, 2024

