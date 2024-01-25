Recruiting Roundup: QB commit reacts to Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers

We’re still a few weeks from the February signing day for the 2024 cycle, but there’s still a few tidbits of recruiting news for the Michigan Wolverines. Consider this the calm before the storm.

Let’s get into Michigan offering the younger brother of a 2024 signee, and an assistant coach traveling across the country to see a 2026 quarterback. But first…

Four-star QB commit reacts to Harbaugh news

Carter Smith has only been committed to the Michigan Wolverines for a month, but the four-star passer in the 2025 class will already have a new head coach by the time he gets to college.

Speaking with On3’s Chad Simmons, Smith gave his reactions to the big news.

“I’m not really to stressed over it,” Smith said. “It sucks to lose him, but I’m in good hands with coach (Sherrone) Moore and coach (Kirk) Campbell.”

Further, Smith’s father told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong: “I think as long as they hire (offensive coordinator) Sherrone (Moore) and keep (quarterbacks) coach (Kirk) Campbell, nothing will change. They seem to think that’s what’s gonna happen.”

It hasn’t been made official yet, but Moore is the heavy favorite to become the next head coach in Ann Arbor. Should that come to fruition, there should be plenty of current and future roster preservation for the Wolverines, meaning they’ll get to keep their current players while retaining commitments from their future players.

That includes Smith, who is a top-150 overall prospect and a top-10 quarterback in the 2025 class. Keeping him in the fold is vital for the Wolverines’ efforts in this recruiting class. Should anything change, we’ll bring you the news if/when it happens.

Other commits & targers react to Harbaugh leaving

While the Harbaugh news is still pretty fresh, the recruits willing to talk seem to have a positive attitude about the coaching change.

The Wolverine’s E.J. Holland ($) spoke to some recruits last night, including one offensive line prospect, four-star 2025 OT Rowan Byrne, who advocated for Moore to get the head coaching job.

“It’s definitely a big thing, but it isn’t too surprising to see, Byrne said. “I’m still really high on Michigan despite Coach Harbaugh going to the NFL. I see a lot of people saying Coach Moore would be the next head coach. I think that would be great. If anyone could keep the program running the way it has been, it would be Coach Moore.”

There’s no doubt that this news is important for many recruits, like three-star 2025 TE Bear Tenney.

“That’s a big deal to me,” Tenney said on the news of Harbaugh leaving. “It changes the whole culture of the program and it’s hard to have the same interest in them as I used to. I would like to see (Moore) get promoted. That would increase my interest.”

Michigan extends offer to edge Luke Wafle

We know the Wolverines love to recruit brothers, including the Glasgow’s and, more recently, the Bredeson’s. The Wolverines have already landed 2024 four-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle, and they’ve recently extended an offer to Owen’s younger brother, Luke.

Landing a commitment from the younger brother would make him Michigan’s first commit in the 2026 class. Luke is not yet rated on the 247Sports composite, but he is rated as a four-star edge and a top-100 prospect by 247Sports. Along with Michigan, he’s earned offers from Illinois, Penn State and a half-dozen other schools.

Expect defensive line coach Mike Elston and the Wolverines to make Luke a priority. Having an older brother who is already coming to Ann Arbor may be the best recruiting tool Michigan can utilize to land him. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on his recruitment as the years go on.

Kirk Campbell travels to see 2026 QB

Some talented quarterbacks have committed to Michigan in the next couple seasons in 2024 four-star signer Jadyn Davis and 2025 four-star commit Carter Smith, and the Wolverines are actively pursuing another top prospect in the 2026 class.

Quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell stopped by Newbury Park, California this week and met with 2026 five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, as reported by The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

“Always great to see coach Campbell,” Smigiel said. “I feel like our relationship builds every time we talk. It’s an honor obviously I know it’s not easy flying all the way out here. For him to make the time to come and see me is special.”

On the 247Sports composite, Smigiel is the 21st-best player in his class, the second-best quarterback and the second-best recruit from the state of California. As you’d expect, he’s got offers from a few dozen schools, including Georgia, Florida State, Colorado, Oregon and Penn State.

So much can happen between now and when 2026 players make a commitment. That said, a potentially-elite quarterback is worth flying across the country for, and the Wolverines are putting in the work early with this one.