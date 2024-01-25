Transfer portal tracker following Jim Harbaugh’s return to the NFL

With Jim Harbaugh officially heading back to the NFL to run the Los Angeles Chargers, the Michigan Wolverines are turning the page on a new chapter in their storied program.

We had a transfer portal tracker up this winter, but with Harbaugh now gone and players having a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal, we figured let’s start anew and not cause mass confusion.

It is unclear how many — if any — players are going to enter the portal following Harbaugh’s exit, but it’s safe to assume some will look at other programs. But if any players enter the portal from today — Jan. 25 — until the 30-day window closes, you will know about it right here. If you want to go back and look at our previous portal tracker, you can do so by clicking here.

This will be updated as players begin entering the transfer portal. But for now, let’s discuss all things Michigan football: Who should be the new head coach? How do you feel about Harbaugh leaving for the NFL? Let us know down in the comments.