Jim Harbaugh ‘became ‘stronger despite negativity and judgment’, per Trevor Keegan

It’s been a year where Michigan dominated on the football field and also dominated the headlines. There were times that the outside noise surrounding the program became deafening, and the criticisms towards head coach Jim Harbaugh and the football team were far-reaching and often vicious. However, Michigan kept their one-track mind and powered through to a 15-0 record and national championship.

The season has come to a close, as has the time of Jim Harbaugh as Michigan’s coach, who became the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

After the news broke, former Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan posted his thoughts about Harbaugh on social media. Keegan noted how Harbaugh dealt with the negativity and distractions.

You became stronger despite everyone’s negativity & judgment. Thank you for teaching me valuable life lessons that I’ll continue to hold onto for the rest of my life. Thank you for guiding my brothers and I, and providing us a blueprint on how to be a true Michigan man. https://t.co/0G2GenStn4 — Trevor Keegan (@bigtrevk) January 25, 2024

“You became stronger despite everyone’s negativity & judgment,” Keegan said. “Thank you for teaching me valuable life lessons that I’ll continue to hold onto for the rest of my life. Thank you for guiding my brothers and I, and providing us a blueprint on how to be a true Michigan man.”

There were a variety of things that could have made the Michigan locker room crumble during the 2023 season, but they persevered instead, no easy feat. Jim Harbaugh was a major reason why the team was able to focus on winning and tune out whatever got in the way of their goals. Championship seasons are hard to come by, and this will forever be a memorable one for everyone associated with the program.