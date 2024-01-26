BREAKING: Sherrone Moore announced as next Michigan football head coach

Just two days after Jim Harbaugh took the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Michigan Wolverines have their new man.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has officially been named the Michigan football program’s 21st-ever head coach, the university confirmed the news Friday evening. Moore is also the very first African American head coach at the University of Michigan.

“I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for the faith that he has displayed in me over the past six years and for supporting my growth as a football coach during that time,” Moore said in a press release. “Thanks to Athletic Director Warde Manuel for putting his faith and trust in me to be the next leader of this football program. I also want to thank President Santa Ono and members of the Board of Regents for believing in me as well. I am excited to reward that belief and trust as the program’s next leader.

“I have been preparing my entire coaching career for this opportunity and I can’t think of a better place to be head coach than at the University of Michigan. We will do everything each day as a TEAM to continue the legacy of championship football that has been played at Michigan for the past 144 years. Our standards will not change. We will be a smart, tough, dependable, relentless, and enthusiastic championship-level team that loves football and plays with passion for the game, the winged helmet and each other. We will also continue to achieve excellence off the field, in the classroom and in our communities. I am excited to start working in this new role with our players, coaches and staff.”

The decision was a no-brainer, as Moore has plenty of coaching experience. He went 4-0 as interim head coach in 2023, called all the offensive plays and is instrumental in Michigan’s recruiting of high school prospects and transfers. His notable wins as acting head coach came when the Wolverines defeated No. 10 Penn State on the road, 24-15, and a home victory over rival Ohio State, 30-24, to clinch the Wolverines’ third straight Big Ten Championship appearance.

Moore has been a part of the Michigan staff for the past six seasons, coming over from Central Michigan where he served as the tight ends coach. He was hired at Michigan for the same position and was the tight ends coach from 2018 to 2020 before moving to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2021. His offensive lines in 2021 and 2022 won the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in college football.

In 2023, he was promoted to the sole offensive coordinator. The Wolverines finished 14th nationally in scoring offense (35.9 points per game) and scored 30 or more points in 12 of their 15 games en route to a 15-0 season. Now with a national championship added to his name, he can finally add head coach to his resume as well.

“Sherrone has proven to be a great leader for our football program, especially the offensive line and players on the offensive side of the football,” Manuel said in a press release. “He is a dynamic, fierce and competitive individual who gets the best out of the players he mentors. The players love playing for him and being with him in the building every day.

“Sherrone stepped up this fall and served as the interim head coach when the program and especially the team needed him. Sherrone handled that situation in a way that sealed my already-growing confidence in him. He didn’t make it about him, it was always about the team! We are thrilled to have Sherrone and his wife, Kelli, and the entire Moore family step into this new role for our football program and university community.”

Moore had plenty of support from his players and assistant coaches, as he recruited guys like Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan, J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Jadyn Davis and Andrew Sprague. Zinter even went to social media immediately following the breaking news to support Moore as the next head coach.

No interviews needed. It’s Papa Moore’s time https://t.co/MeK8OuvsCv — Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) January 25, 2024

Harbaugh was also vocal about his support of Moore being named the next head coach, saying in part, “Not a better man to coach the team than Sherrone Moore. He has my vote, my support wholeheartedly. I feel like it’s in great hands.”

Much like the emotional tribute in the postgame interview after the Wolverines’ win over the Nittany Lions, Moore cares a lot for his players and is determined to do what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

There may be a ripple effect with the coaching change — Moore will have to find an offensive coordinator and potentially a defensive coordinator as well — but he has reportedly already been thinking about possible candidates for those positions.

But for right now, Michigan has its next head football coach and can officially start moving forward.