The period for entry into the 2024 NFL draft has come and gone, with upwards of 20+ Michigan football standouts heading to the pros. The Wolverines will look to replace many of their starters on offense who led them to a perfect 15-0 season this past year, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, All-American running back Blake Corum, leading receiver Roman Wilson, their entire starting offensive line, and others.

That being said, the team will have some reloading to do for the upcoming season.

Today, we’re diving into some of PFF’s end-of-season grades and snap counts, position by position, to bring you up to speed on what the Wolverines’ offensive depth chart could potentially look like in 2024.

Quarterback

Jayden Denegal - 28 / 69.3

Davis Warren - 19 / 29.7

Alex Orji - 17 / 68.9

Newcomers: Jadyn Davis

For the first time in a long time, Michigan began its 2023 offseason without the restraints of a quarterback competition. Now, with J.J. McCarthy off to the NFL after having completed one of the most successful seasons at the position in recent memory, the group will do battle once again ahead of the 2024 season. Despite totaling the least number of snaps among Michigan’s active quarterbacks, Alex Orji projects as the early favorite among fans and media following his frequent utilization late into the Wolverines’ Championship-winning season.

It’s also worth noting Jayden Denegal appeared to be the frontrunner behind Jack Tuttle early in the season. The sophomore out of Apple Valley, California led all remaining active quarterbacks in snaps in 2023 and appeared in as many as five games for the Wolverines during that time. With a talented four-star recruit in Jadyn Davis entering the fold in 2024, this position battle will be the biggest question mark entering the season for the Michigan offense.

Running back

Donovan Edwards - 370 / 70.2

Kalel Mullings - 88 / 81.0

Benjamin Hall - 31 / 67.5

Tavierre Dunlap - 10 / 66.4

Cole Cabana - 2 / 64.1

Newcomers: Jordan Marshall, Micah Ka’apana

Unlike the quarterback situation in Ann Arbor, the running back position will more than likely enter the 2024 season with more clarity. Donovan Edwards will undoubtedly serve as the team’s primary back to start the season, with Kalel Mullings earning close to an equal number of snaps after a 2023 season that saw the former linebacker run the ball 36 times for 222 yards — an average of 6.2 yards per carry. There’s certainly no replacing Edwards, who has been a hero in big moments for the program over the last couple of years but with Mullings finishing the season as one of six Wolverines to finish with an 80+ overall grade, it will be tough to keep him off the field in 2024.

Behind Edwards and Mullings is an embarrassment of riches at the position. The Wolverines will field a slew of young, capable backs with Benjamin Hall being looked at as a candidate for RB3 minutes after accounting for 31 snaps last season. Cole Cabana will also be a name that we’ll hope to see more of next season as well and as if all of that wasn’t enough, look out for newcomers Jordan Marshall and Micah Kaapana. Regardless of the outcome, running back could easily end up being one of the most enjoyable position groups to watch on the entire roster.

Wide receiver

Tyler Morris - 344 / 58.7

Semaj Morgan - 145 / 82.8

Fredrick Moore - 107 / 57.7

Karmello English - 66 / 57.7

Peyton O’Leary - 38 / 67.9

Newcomers: Channing Goodwin, I’Marion Stewart

Despite the departure of long-time starters Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, the wide receiver position shouldn't be a group that’s marred by controversy in 2024. Tyler Morris is your clear-cut WR1 after a sophomore season where he amassed 344 snaps for the Wolverines. He saw very few targets compared to the aforementioned Wilson and Johnson, but this can be largely attributed to Michigan’s offense last season which didn’t yield many opportunities behind the team’s two leading receivers, tight ends, and trick plays designed for Semaj Morgan — which were likely favored over Morris at times to throw off opposing teams by showing them something that they hadn’t seen much of on tape before.

Speaking of Semaj Morgan, the true freshman ended his season with an impressive overall PFF grade of 82.8 and was consistently one of the highest-graded on the field when he did see game action. Aside from Morris and Morgan, we can also expect to see more of Fredrick Moore. Moore was the benefactor of 107 total snaps last season and with the recent transfer of Darrius Clemons, it seems all but official you can anticipate seeing him, as well as Karmello English, in 2024.

Tight end

Colston Loveland - 568 / 75.8

Max Bredeson - 238 / 69.1

Josh Beetham - 61 / 39.9

Marlin Klein - 37 / 54.9

Zack Marshall - 6 / 48.4

Newcomers: Brady Prieskorn, Hogan Hansen

Having Colston Loveland back for another year is huge for this Michigan offense. The sophomore reeled in 45 passes for an impressive 649 yards and provides an excellent foundation for whoever the coaching staff plans to slot in opposite of him. It remains to be seen if Max Bredeson will continue to be utilized the same ways he was in 2023, but with 195 of his 238 total snaps last season coming off run plays, this seems likely.

Josh Beetham could be a candidate to earn minutes behind Loeveland, provided the Wolverines don’t bring in a transfer. A senior in 2023, Beetham saw a total of 61 snaps, spread out over eight games. Marlin Klein and Zack Marshall could also be candidates to step up as well. It also wouldn’t be a long shot for Brady Prieskorn or Hogan Hansen to make an instant impact next season.

Offensive line

Myles Hinton - 287 / 72.5

Giovanni El-Hadi - 105 / 52.0

Greg Crippen - 98 / 61.6

Jeffrey Persi - 78 / 63.3

Andrew Gentry - 52 / 56.8

Raheem Anderson - 1 / 60.0

Amir Herring - 1 / 60.0

Newcomers: Josh Priebe (764 / 62.0), Andrew Sprague, Blake Frazier, Luke Hamilton, Jake Guarnera, Ben Roebuck

Even with six of Michigan’s offensive linemen headed to the NFL Draft, the group is in as good of hands as any. Myles Hinton steps in as the team’s most experienced returning tackle and played well during his time on the field for Michigan in 2023 — particularly as an extra lineman late in the season. Joining him as a veteran presence along the line is Northwestern transfer, Josh Priebe, who saw a total of 764 snaps last season with his former team.

Assuming there aren't anymore transfers that join this team, Michigan should be just fine. Long-considered to be in line at a guard spot, Giovanni El-Hadi tallied more than 100 snaps last season in relief of Trevor Keegan and should be more than ready to start. Greg Crippen enters his senior season in a similar situation, posting a serviceable grade of 61.6 to the tune of 98 snaps in relief action.