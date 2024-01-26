Jim Harbaugh weighs in on who should be Michigan’s next head coach

It has only been a couple days since the official announcement that Jim Harbaugh was leaving to become the head coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, and the Michigan Wolverines have still yet to hire a new head coach. In this day and age of the transfer portal and NIL — to mention also high school recruiting — being prompt about something like this is incredibly important.

That isn’t to say Warde Manuel and the Athletic Department are dragging their feet — by all accounts, it sounds like they want to be quick about it — but if there was any sense of urgency, a decision would be made very soon regardless if they have to wait seven days to make the hire due to state law and/or university policy.

But one thing is clear now: Harbaugh believes offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore — the man who guided Michigan to a 4-0 record as acting head coach during Harbaugh’s two suspensions in 2023 — should be the next head coach in Ann Arbor.

“I’ll always be a loyal Wolverine,” Harbaugh told The Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis ($). “But not a better man to coach the team than Sherrone Moore. He has my vote, my support wholeheartedly. I feel like it’s in great hands.”

Moore, who has been with Michigan in a few roles since the 2018 season, was tasked with guiding the Wolverines to three of their most important wins of the 2023 season. After being notified less than 24 hours before the biggest game of the season up to that point at Penn State, Moore took the reigns and famously called 32 straight rushing plays in the second half to beat the No. 10 ranked Nittany Lions, 24-15.

Then, one week later, Moore was at the helm when Michigan earned its 1,000th win in program history — a closer-than-expected win at Maryland.

And finally, with a spot in the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff on the line, Moore led the charge in The Game, taking down Ryan Day and the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes, 30-24. It moved Michigan to 12-0 and preceded the rest of the success that Harbaugh would see following that final three-game suspension.

It’s no surprise to see Harbaugh provide Moore his seal of approval, given how he coached without Harbaugh in those final three games of the regular season and how they have established a close bond over the years. Moore has also received public endorsements from Blake Corum, Zak Zinter, and high school recruits that Michigan is going after.

Needless to say, Moore is the heavy favorite to be the next head coach at Michigan. Whether it’s done five days from now or five hours from now, it would be best if the move happened sooner rather than later. The more the clock ticks, the more likely Michigan is to lose players to the transfer portal and high school recruits to other schools.