Social media reactions from Sherrone Moore becoming Michigan’s head coach

Sherrone Moore is officially Michigan’s next head football coach after Jim Harbaugh signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.
Here are notable social media reactions.
Moore’s tweet
So blessed to be apart of this great University! Excited to continue to what we have built! #GoBlue #SMASH https://t.co/QRJsOBjhCM— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) January 27, 2024
Fans at Michigan’s hockey game react to the news
chants of “thank you Harbaugh!” at Yost Ice Arena tonight.— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) January 27, 2024
An ovation as the Sherrone Moore news is announced, then chants of “We got Moore.” pic.twitter.com/nQEX7wFWs6
Contract details
Contract details for new Michigan coach Sherrone Moore ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EXVJhcQlJl— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 27, 2024
Moore surfing the web
From the man himself. It’s official!#GoBlue | @Coach_SMoore pic.twitter.com/x7pg6lh2xI— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 27, 2024
Feldman’s take
Yeah, Sherrone Moore developed back-to-back Joe Moore Award winning O-lines, and also led Michigan to wins over Ohio State and Penn State but if you really want to know why UM players feel so strongly about him, read this: https://t.co/38gXveSEyi pic.twitter.com/yPxbg4ujKA— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 27, 2024
J.J. McCarthy
Love you family! Not a better man for the job ❤️— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) January 27, 2024
Lead them boys! https://t.co/ARNL49YNoS
Jay Harbaugh
A Michigan Man in every way!! So happy for my brother & this program! #GoBlue https://t.co/AkWboa56i6— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) January 27, 2024
Denard Robinson
SMASH!!!!! https://t.co/q7rJTcAVVk— Denard Robinson (@DenardX) January 27, 2024
Mike Elston
LET’S GOOOO! MICHIGAN MAN https://t.co/iS6W19AULB— Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) January 27, 2024
Ron Bellamy
A〽️azing Choice! https://t.co/OvdhUMzpBW— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) January 27, 2024
Juwan Howard
Here's @umichbball's Juwan Howard finding out that @Coach_SMoore is officially the 21st head coach in @UMichFootball history #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FbrMfDbSQj— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 27, 2024
Grant Newsome
A great coach and great man. Couldn’t be more happy for you brother. Here’s to Moore wins! 〽️ https://t.co/fGqTEt7SMk— Grant Newsome (@grant_newsome) January 27, 2024
Kirk Campbell
S〽️ASH!#GoBlue〽️ https://t.co/L8N4jk2RaF— Kirk Campbell (@CoachKCampbell) January 27, 2024
