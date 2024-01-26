 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions from Sherrone Moore becoming Michigan’s head coach

Here’s what people are saying about Michigan’s new head coach.

By Trevor Woods
Connecticut v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Sherrone Moore is officially Michigan’s next head football coach after Jim Harbaugh signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

Here are notable social media reactions.

Moore’s tweet

Fans at Michigan’s hockey game react to the news

Contract details

Moore surfing the web

Feldman’s take

J.J. McCarthy

Jay Harbaugh

Denard Robinson

Mike Elston

Ron Bellamy

Juwan Howard

Grant Newsome

Kirk Campbell

