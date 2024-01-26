 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Fans at Yost Ice Arena get loud when Sherrone Moore is named head coach of Michigan football

The hockey fans were PUMPED UP to see the news!

By Von Lozon
/ new
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the Michigan Wolverines’ hockey team hosting the Wisconsin Badgers at Yost Ice Arena on Friday night, many of the people in attendance probably were unaware that Sherrone Moore was named the head coach of the football program.

Lucky for them, they were able to announce the news to everyone in attendance via a graphic on the scoreboard, and the fans inside Yost lost their minds.

The support for Moore being the head coach was prevalent in the Michigan community well before he was named head coach on Friday night. Blake Corum, Zak Zinter, and even former head coach Jim Harbaugh all gave their support for Moore to be the next head ball coach in Ann Arbor.

Needless to say, a lot of people are excited to see Moore at the helm.

Moore’s introductory press conference will be at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Stay locked in with Maize n Brew for continuing coverage.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...