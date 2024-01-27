Key quotes from Sherrone Moore’s first press conference as head coach of Michigan football

Sherrone Moore was introduced as the Michigan Wolverines’ 21st-ever head football coach on Saturday morning. Here are some key quotes to the media at his first press conference as the head ball coach.
- Moore thanked former head coach Jim Harbaugh for putting him in a position to lead the program. “His development and guidance have helped put me in the position I am today. He’s forever a Michigan man and Michigan legend.”
- The team will approach football in three phases: the process, the pursuit and the standard. “We’ve already started the process ... we’re hungry for more. The pursuit of greatness ... and that will take you to the standard, and once we continue to win on and off the field, we’ll become the standard.”
- “We will continue to attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. And I promise you — we will smash.”
- First priorities for Moore include putting together a staff and talking to recruits. Further, he wants to keep everyone he can on the current staff and will work on that in the coming days.
- Moore said he was “speechless, happy, excited, anxious” when he was named head coach, but wants to continue to work.
- Moore is unlikely to continue calling plays, but has a “pretty good idea” of who he is going to put in that offensive coordinator position.
- The four games Moore was the interim head coach for helped in being prepared and for specific situations he will experience as the head coach, and he will continue to lean on the staff as he did during those games in the 2023 season.
- On being the first Black head coach: “It’s an honor, it’s a privilege. It’s something I don’t take lightly.” He also said he wants to be an inspiration to people who want to be in his position.
- Moore said it is “very” important that the philosophy remains the same, and that is because of the players. “I want the players to be as comfortable as possible as we move forward.”
- On him being in Ann Arbor the last six years: “I’ve grown tremendously in every phase, from a leadership standpoint, a delegation standpoint, a football standpoint, personal, recruiting ... the love for Michigan is undeniable and really indescribable for me. This place is special. When you come here and you feel it, it’s a lot different. It’s something I don’t ever want to let go.”
- Moore said he is going to lean on Harbaugh “tremendously,” but he is going to be himself. “I’m just going to be me. I can’t be coach ... I can’t be Jim Harbaugh, so I’m going to be me. In this business, in any world, if you’re not yourself, you’re going to lose the people around you, so I’m definitely going to be myself.”
- “I coach hard, but I love harder .. I’m gonna coach them hard, but I’m gonna love them. At the end of the day, they know that I’m going to do everything in the best interest for them and this team.
- Moore is going to try and get the staff done “as soon as possible.” He got to work last night and is continuing to work today so they can have everything in place quickly.
- “Going to be extremely aggressive with it,” Moore said regarding recruiting high schoolers and the portal.
- “Excited. Excited for it,” Moore said about the gauntlet that is the 2024 schedule.
