Sherrone Moore says he probably won’t call plays as HC, but has a good idea who will

The University of Michigan had their introductory news conference announcing Sherrone Moore as the new head football coach on Saturday morning.

One topic of conversation was what Moore will be doing with the coaching staff. Moore said he’s communicating with the staff and wants to keep as many as they can. There could be some staff members heading with Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers, and there could be staff members receiving promotions for the Wolverines.

There is something likely to change on offense — Moore was Michigan’s offensive line coach and offensive coordinator and play-caller. There will undoubtedly be a new offensive coordinator, and Moore was asked if he will remain the play-caller in 2024.

“Haven’t decided yet,” Moore said. “Probably not. But got a good idea of who we’ll put in that position.”

While Moore didn’t give a name, the logical assumption would be quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell will get elevated to offensive coordinator and he’ll be calling the plays as well. Campbell called plays during Michigan’s season opener, a game in which he called plays with both Moore and Harbaugh suspended for the game. Michigan beat East Carolina 30-3 and had 402 yards of total offense.

If Campbell, 37, was to get elevated to offensive coordinator, it wouldn’t be his first rodeo with those responsibilities — Campbell served as Old Dominion’s OC in 2021 and ‘22.

“I absolutely love Kirk,” former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said last year. “Not just the fact that he is a wizard in the pass game and with developing QBs, just because he is a great friend. Great brother.”

McCarthy also described Campbell’s coaching style as hands-on.

”Kirk was, ‘Let’s break it down on the field right now. Let’s get to the root of it right away.’ He just has this live energy to him that we all gravitate towards,” McCarthy said. “He’s very relatable to us so it’s really awesome to be open and vulnerable with him. It makes it easier for us to grow because that’s the biggest place for us to grow.”,