Sherrone Moore ‘very’ encouraged Michigan can retain Ben Herbert

A new era is upon the Michigan Wolverines with Sherrone Moore being named head coach. One of the big topics of conversation in the coming days will revolve around what Michigan’s coaching staff will look like in 2024.

During Moore’s introductory news conference, he said he wanted to keep as many staff members as possible. One of those staff members is strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.

Here’s what Moore had to say about retaining Herbert, per The Michigan Insider:

“Very,” Moore said when asked if he was encouraged in his ability to keep Ben Herbert. “You know, we’ll take it a day at a time and see what happens with the staff. But definitely excited.”

Herbert’s been with the program since 2018 and is someone former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gave major credit to repeatedly throughout the years.

“To me, Ben Herbert, X-factor in our entire football program,” Harbaugh said about Herbert in 2022. “The level of conditioning, the level of strength, the lesson of mental toughness. That’s been the center of it.”

We’ll see if Herbert sticks around, but if he does, it would bode well for Michigan players developing into ones with mass amounts of grit and physicality.