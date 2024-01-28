Michigan Hockey Recap: Wolverines split with No. 3 ranked Badgers

Following a split against Michigan State last weekend, the Michigan men’s hockey team took to the ice once again for a two-game set in Ann Arbor against Wisconsin. After being swept by the Badgers earlier this season, the Wolverines were looking to get their revenge on home ice.

Fortunately, Michigan was able to come away with a victory in the series opener, but was unable to complete the sweep by losing in overtime in the finale. Still, not a bad weekend against one of the nation’s best teams. Here’s a brief recap of all the action from Yost.

On Friday night, Michigan got off to a fast start, as Garrett Schifsky scored just six minutes into the game, giving Michigan a 1-0 lead. Michigan found more success in the second period, as the Wolverines scored twice, courtesy of Frank Nazar and Dylan Duke, to push the advantage to 3-0.

Shortly into the third period, Wisconsin would chip into the lead with a goal from Jack Horbach. Fortunately, Michigan’s defense held on from there, while the Wolverines also scored two more goals, including a second from Nazar, making the final score 5-1.

Frank extends Michigan’s lead to 4-1 pic.twitter.com/mSG84Srygi — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 27, 2024

Goaltender Jake Braczewski played a major role in Michigan’s victory. The Badgers got to Braczewski for a whopping 43 shots in the game. However, the senior net-minder held strong to save 42 of them and earning the victory.

Saturday’s game was an epic back-and-forth affair that came down to the wire. Michigan got on the board first in the opening minutes via the power play. Dylan Duke scored to put Michigan up 1-0. Wisconsin quickly struck back with two goals of its own to make it 2-1.

The Wolverines would continue to swing, though, scoring two more goals before the end of the first period, courtesy of Nick Moldenhauer and Josh Eernisse. The teams would trade goals once more before the period ended, giving Michigan a 4-3 lead heading into the second.

That didn’t take long, seven seconds into the power play and Michigan scores pic.twitter.com/AVwLYC0oRY — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 28, 2024

Wisconsin would tie the game up with a second period power play goal by Simon Tassy to make it 4-4. In the third, Frank Nazar recorded a goal five minutes into the period, but Wisconsin tied it back up just a few minutes later to make it 5-5.

The game went to overtime, but it didn’t last long as Wisconsin’s Christian Fitzgerald found the back of the net just 57 seconds in, giving the Badgers a 6-5 victory.

Despite the loss on Saturday, Michigan showed it can hang with the nation’s best with two competitive games this weekend. Following the series, the Wolverines are 12-9-3-0 overall. They hit the road next weekend to take on a reeling Ohio State team in Columbus.