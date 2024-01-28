Takeaways from Michigan’s home loss to Iowa

The Michigan men’s basketball team has struggled on defense all season long, and they just had one of their worst defensive performances of the season. When you combine that with an offense going completely cold in the second half, it’s a recipe for disaster.

The Wolverines were outscored by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 46-34, in the second half, losing at home, 88-78, to fall to 7-13 on the season and 2-7 in conference play.

The Hawkeyes entered this game a few games above .500, and now are 4-5 in conference play. Michigan beat Iowa in Iowa City about six weeks ago to earn their first conference win, 90-80. They had lost their two conference games prior to this matchup, but this win against Michigan may be a get-right game for them.

Here are some takeaways from another frustrating loss in a frustrating season.

A high-scoring affair, with Iowa dominating in the second half

This was a match-up between two squads with decent offenses and bad defenses. I hope y’all bet the over.

Entering this game, Iowa was second in the conference in total points scored, while Michigan was ranked seventh. Additionally, Michigan has given up the most points in the conference, with Iowa giving up just 24 points fewer on the year.

Both teams made their open shots in the first half, with both squads shooting better than 50 percent from the field, with Michigan shooting 58 percent in the opening 20 minutes to help hold a 44-42 lead heading into the break.

Defense optional in that half, for both teams. Felt like both offenses ran what they want, got the shots they wanted, and were generally efficient.



8 players scored for both teams in the first half. No one on either roster scored more than 11 points. pic.twitter.com/Q9m21zLavC — Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) January 27, 2024

The Hawkeyes went on an 10-0 run to open the second half and jump out to an eight-point lead. While Michigan responded well immediately after that to cut the Iowa lead to three, a 14-4 Hawkeyes run towards the end of the half sealed the win.

It didn’t help that the Michigan offense was as cold as ice in the second half, with the Wolverines only making one field goal in the final 10 minutes of game time.

A T-Will three cut Iowa's lead to 1 at the 10:06 mark of the second half.



U-M had ONE (1) made field goal the rest of the game, a garbage time Burnett three with 0:19.



They went almost ten game minutes (!!!) without a made field goal. Iowa outscored them 21-12 in that span — Kellen Voss (@Kellen__Voss) January 28, 2024

In a battle between two high-octane offenses, Michigan couldn’t afford to have as bad of a second half as they did, with pathetic performances on both ends of the floor.

More defensive miscues

Per the BTN broadcast, the Wolverines have allowed opponents to score 78.7 points per game, more than any other team in the Big Ten. Michigan fans that have watched all season know how bad this team is when it comes to getting stops.

The Wolverines are really bad when it comes to getting stops right after they score. It’s a big reason why they haven’t been able to keep leads. They’re defense is not great as it is, but it’s especially bad when they aren’t set.

It’s infuriating how bad this team has been defensively; there’s so many communication breakdowns, there’s so many open shooters, and there’s no consistency on that end of the floor. We’ve seen many individual players light up the Wolverines in the second halves of games, including two Hawkeyes in this one; Payton Sandfort (21) and Tony Perkins (13) combined to score 34 points in the second half, matching the second-half point total from Michigan’s entire team. I’d say that’s less than ideal.

Michigan can’t guard anybody, and can’t get stops consistently. That’s the biggest reason the Wolverines lost 65 percent of their games this season.

Tarris Reed Jr. had a poster

There weren’t many positives to take away from this game. Terrance Williams led the team with 16 points, but he was not super efficient (6-of-16). Dug McDaniel, Olivier Nkamhoua and Nimari Burnett had thirteen points each, so I guess Michigan had balanced scoring, but that doesn’t really matter after how bad the second half ended.

I’m going to award the play of the game to Tarris Reed Jr., who had this sick poster dunk on Iowa’s Owen Freeman. Reed finished this one with seven points and seven rebounds.

Sherrone Moore makes an appearance

Let’s move on to one good thing that happened during this game.

Sherrone Moore, Michigan’s new head football coach, got a chance to speak to those in attendance at the under-12 minute timeout in the first half.

Sherrone Moore addresses the crowd in Crisler (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yY8LbmfRzc — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) January 27, 2024

Sherrone Moore speech (2/2) pic.twitter.com/WBidcWOPPu — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) January 27, 2024

Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team speak to a loud ovation at the Crisler Center: pic.twitter.com/JkMr9BqrVw — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) January 27, 2024

Pretty cool moment for Moore and the football players in attendance. A new era of Michigan Football has arrived.

What’s next

The Wolverines are back in action Tuesday evening, as they make the 60+ mile drive to East Lansing to take on their rival, the Michigan State Spartans. That game is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. on Peacock.