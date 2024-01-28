Jim Harbaugh further explains decision to go back to the NFL: ‘There’s no Lombardi Trophy in college football’

Jim Harbaugh had a choice to make just less than a week ago: sign a contract extension at Michigan that would pay him among the top — if not the top — college coaches in the country, or return to the NFL for another shot at a Super Bowl before retirement.

Albeit a difficult decision, Harbaugh opted to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers and give it another shot to reach the mountaintop of professional football.

Appearing on the CBS AFC Championship pregame show with James Brown and Bill Cowher in Baltimore on Sunday, Harbaugh further explained why he made the decision to go back to the NFL.

“It was tough. I love Michigan, but I love the NFL, too,” Harbaugh said. “There’s no Lombardi Trophy in college football. I got so many sands left in the hourglass and I want to take a crack at that, and there’s nowhere better to do it than with the Los Angeles Chargers.”

The decision to go back to the NFL at this stage in his career and life makes a ton of sense. The Wolverines just went 15-0 and won the National Championship this past season, so there isn’t much else he could do in Ann Arbor other than coach his alma mater the rest of his career and attempt to build a dynasty. As he acknowledged, he also isn’t getting any younger — Harbaugh recently turned 60 years old, so time is running out for him to potentially win a Super Bowl before retiring.

Although some fans are disappointed with his decision to return to the NFL, I will be rooting for him to hoist the Lombardi Trophy one day. And in the meantime, Michigan is in good hands with newly hired head coach Sherrone Moore.